CFPB delays collection rules | News by edition

12 USC Section 2605 or Section 6 is titled Mortgage Loan Service and Escrow Account Administration. It concerns qualified written requests, service transfer notices and administration of escrow accounts.
In the arrangement, the person, who has either an affiliation relationship with a settlement service provider or a direct or effective interest of more than one percent in a settlement service provider, directly or indirectly refers a company to that supplier or influence a consumer to select that supplier.
A mortgage disclosure that lists all of the estimated fees and charges associated with your loan. In addition to the fees and charges, it will indicate the amount of your loan, the mortgage rate, the duration of the loan and the estimated monthly payment. Your escrow deposits due at closing for insurance and taxes will also be described. Mortgage lenders are legally required to provide an EFG within three days of receiving your request.
A QWR cannot be written on a payment coupon or other payment method provided by the provider.
12 USC Section 2609 or Section 10 is titled Limitation on the Requirement of Early Deposits in Escrow Accounts. It governs escrow accounts, including notifications and statements to borrowers. Article 10 also provides for penalties for those who violate the article.
Regulation X says that things of value include: sums of money, items, discounts, salaries, commissions, fees, duplicate payments of an office, stocks, dividends, distributions of partnership benefits, franchise royalties, credits representing amounts that can be paid at a future date, the possibility of participating in a remunerative program, retained or increased profits, increased equity in a parent or subsidiary entity, special deposits or bank accounts, special or unusual banking conditions, services of all types at special or free rates, sales or rentals at special prices or rates, rents or rents based in whole or in part on the amount of business involved, travel and payment of another person’s expenses or a reduction in credit on an existing obligation.
A form used by a settlement or closing agent detailing all charges imposed on a borrower and seller in a real estate transaction. This form represents the closing transaction and provides each party with a complete list of incoming and outgoing funds. RESPA requires that HUD-1 be used as the standard real estate settlement form in all transactions in the United States involving mortgages linked to the federal government.
