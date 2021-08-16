Forster Garbus fights case over debt collection letter

Law360 (Aug 16, 2021, 3:34 p.m. EDT) – New Jersey debt collection firm Forster Garbus & Garbus has dismissed a proposed class action suit accusing it of fooling a consumer into believing he was being sued , with a federal court ruling that the letter in question “clearly and conspicuously” says otherwise.

In a ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas granted the summary judgment motion from the Hackensack-based company and one of its directors, Glenn Garbus, emphasizing the language of the recovery letter to the heart for the fair recovery of George E. Heerema’s debt. Practices Act claims. The law prohibits, among other things, using deceptive means to request payment …