Mike Hilton brings Steelers money-raising system to Bengals high school – the Athletic

Aside from ‘sweet’, there might not be a worse word you can associate with a football player, especially a defender, than ‘bread’.

That’s why cornerback Mike Hilton is trying to eradicate the word from the Bengals’ high school lexicon one fine at a time.

His former Steelers teammate Joe Haden started the bread rolls in Pittsburgh, and players who would appear on the film with less effort were fined by their teammates. Hilton brought him to Cincinnati after signing a four-year, $ 24 million free agent deal with the Bengals in March.

Normally, anything that involves taking money out of a man’s pocket meets resistance, but that’s not the case with the bread board. It is a system of accountability that players and coaches have fully embraced.

“I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t think about it,” said safety coach Robert Livingston.

“It’s like anything else,” said defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. “Peer pressure, isn’t it? It’s black and white in front of you. It’s like I played in a golf tournament last summer, and they posted the goddamn scores. Big. The first round was not good. The second round was better. But when you see your name up there, and it implies something negative, it really gets guys to understand what their missions are. “

So, what constitutes a loaf?

“When you don’t break your ass in football,” Anarumo said.