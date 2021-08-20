Rs 12 lakh stolen money collection agent in Noida

On Thursday, a fundraiser was robbed of Rs 12 lakh at gunpoint in Noida. Police say Sukhveer was returning to Delhi after collecting payments from customers when the incident took place in Sector 104.

The SHO at Sector 39 police station was suspended for alleged negligence after the investigation.

“The agent had collected money in several places and was stopped by attackers on bicycles in sector 104. The accused threatened him and tore the bag full of money from him. A case has been filed at the Sector 39 police station and we are collecting evidence. CCTV footage of the area is being reviewed to locate the accused, ”said a Noida police official.

Officials said the agent worked for a wholesaler who had several customers in Noida’s Khora, Bhangel and other neighboring areas. The agent regularly collected money and handed it over to his employer in Delhi. On Friday, the accused fled with the cash on motorcycles and the officer informed police with the help of passers-by.

An investigation into the incident was also requested by senior police officials, as a result of which the SHO was suspended. Police suspect the accused was aware of the area and the officer’s whereabouts prior to the incident. An FIR under Section 392 (theft) was filed against an unknown accused in connection with the case.